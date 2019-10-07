× Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 33 ‘Colts Stun Chiefs’ now available

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — After falling to the Raiders at home the previous week, the Colts went into Kansas City and upset the heavily favored Chiefs Sunday night.

Producers Joe Hopkins and Matt Adams breakdown Indy’s big road victory over reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes and his previously undefeated Chiefs. What were the keys to the game, which players stepped up to offer impressive performances, and what injuries could impact the Colts moving forward?

The duo also takes a look at how things stand in the AFC South as the 3-2 Colts head into their bye week.

