Bagels burn after semi goes up in flames in northwest Indiana

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. — A semi caught fire on I-65 in Jasper County Sunday, which caused its precious cargo to go up in flames.

At around 5:40 p.m., an off duty trooper heading southbound on I-65 near mile marker 209 noticed a northbound semi-tractor pulling a box trailer that was smoking heavily from the rear axle. The trooper turned around in the crossover and stopped the semi on the road’s shoulder.

By the time the semi came to a stop, police say its brakes were on fire, which spread to the trailer itself. The rear tires exploded due to heat from the brake fire.

The driver of the semi, owned by Balkan Logistics Group out of Countryside, Illinois, was able to disconnect the tractor from the trailer, according to Indiana State Police.

The trailer was loaded with 38,000 pounds of frozen bagels.

The fire department was able to put out the fire.

Authorities closed the right lane until roughly 1 a.m. Monday while crews removed the trailer and cleaned the roadway.