Additional flu shot clinics offered by Marion County Health Department
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Marion County Public Health Department is offering low-cost flu vaccines at special walk-in clinics this October.
To help with flu season, these clinics are offering shots in addition to the flu shots available at the health’s department’s district health offices.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a flu vaccine is recommended for everyone six months of age and older.
The CDC said a flu shot is especially important for pregnant women, people age 65 and older, and anyone with certain medical conditions including asthma, diabetes and chronic lung disease.
The CDC also recommends getting a flu shot in October, though getting the vaccine at any point during flu season will offer substantial protection.
The Marion County Public Health Department are offering flu shots at $20 for adults and for children and young adults (ages 2-18), and is free for children under two years old.
The Health Department has provided the following list of the special walk-in clinics in October:
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Old Bethel Church
7995 E. 21st Street
9-11 a.m.
Southport Presbyterian Church
7525 McFarland Blvd.
9 a.m.-Noon
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Indiana Chin Baptist Church
8528 Madison Ave.
9 a.m.-Noon
Sunday, Oct. 20
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
6000 W. 34th Street
10 a.m.-Noon
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Southport United Methodist Church
1947 E. Southport Road
9 a.m.-Noon
Thursday, Oct. 24
Cathedral Kitchen
1350 N. Pennsylvania Street
9-11 a.m.
Englewood Christian Church
57 N. Rural Street
4-6 p.m.
Additional pneumonia and tetanus vaccines are also available at the walk-in clinics. For more information, call the Marion County Public Health Department’s Flu Hotline at (317) 221-2121.
Information on vaccines offered by the health department is available at MarionHealth.org/immunize.