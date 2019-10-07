Additional flu shot clinics offered by Marion County Health Department

Posted 5:02 pm, October 7, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Marion County Public Health Department is offering low-cost flu vaccines at special walk-in clinics this October.

To help with flu season, these clinics are offering shots in addition to the flu shots available at the health’s department’s district health offices.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a flu vaccine is recommended for everyone six months of age and older.

The CDC said a flu shot is especially important for pregnant women, people age 65 and older, and anyone with certain medical conditions including asthma, diabetes and chronic lung disease.

The CDC also recommends getting a flu shot in October, though getting the vaccine at any point during flu season will offer substantial protection.

The Marion County Public Health Department are offering flu shots at $20 for adults and for children and young adults (ages 2-18), and is free for children under two years old.

The Health Department has provided the following list of the special walk-in clinics in October:

Tuesday, Oct. 8
Old Bethel Church
7995 E. 21st Street
9-11 a.m.

Southport Presbyterian Church
7525 McFarland Blvd.
9 a.m.-Noon

Tuesday, Oct. 15
Indiana Chin Baptist Church
8528 Madison Ave.
9 a.m.-Noon

Sunday, Oct. 20
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
6000 W. 34th Street
10 a.m.-Noon

Tuesday, Oct. 22
Southport United Methodist Church
1947 E. Southport Road
9 a.m.-Noon

Thursday, Oct. 24
Cathedral Kitchen
1350 N. Pennsylvania Street
9-11 a.m.

Englewood Christian Church
57 N. Rural Street
4-6 p.m.

Additional pneumonia and tetanus vaccines are also available at the walk-in clinics. For more information, call the Marion County Public Health Department’s Flu Hotline at (317) 221-2121.

Information on vaccines offered by the health department is available at MarionHealth.org/immunize.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.