Additional flu shot clinics offered by Marion County Health Department

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Marion County Public Health Department is offering low-cost flu vaccines at special walk-in clinics this October.

To help with flu season, these clinics are offering shots in addition to the flu shots available at the health’s department’s district health offices.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a flu vaccine is recommended for everyone six months of age and older.

The CDC said a flu shot is especially important for pregnant women, people age 65 and older, and anyone with certain medical conditions including asthma, diabetes and chronic lung disease.

The CDC also recommends getting a flu shot in October, though getting the vaccine at any point during flu season will offer substantial protection.

The Marion County Public Health Department are offering flu shots at $20 for adults and for children and young adults (ages 2-18), and is free for children under two years old.

The Health Department has provided the following list of the special walk-in clinics in October:

Tuesday, Oct. 8

Old Bethel Church

7995 E. 21st Street

9-11 a.m.

Southport Presbyterian Church

7525 McFarland Blvd.

9 a.m.-Noon

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Indiana Chin Baptist Church

8528 Madison Ave.

9 a.m.-Noon

Sunday, Oct. 20

St. Gabriel Catholic Church

6000 W. 34th Street

10 a.m.-Noon

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Southport United Methodist Church

1947 E. Southport Road

9 a.m.-Noon

Thursday, Oct. 24

Cathedral Kitchen

1350 N. Pennsylvania Street

9-11 a.m.

Englewood Christian Church

57 N. Rural Street

4-6 p.m.

Additional pneumonia and tetanus vaccines are also available at the walk-in clinics. For more information, call the Marion County Public Health Department’s Flu Hotline at (317) 221-2121.

Information on vaccines offered by the health department is available at MarionHealth.org/immunize.