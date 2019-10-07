× 6 years strong! Indianapolis airport named best in nation yet again by Condé Nast Traveler

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – For the sixth straight year, Condé Nast Traveler named the Indianapolis International Airport (IND) the Best Airport in the United States.

They awarded the Indy airport this great honor based on the feedback of more than half a million Condé Nast Traveler readers from across the globe as a part of its 32nd Annual Readers’ Choice Awards.

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry and are commonly known as “the best of the best of travel.”

“Condé Nast, J.D. Power, Travel + Leisure—these honors are collectively based on feedback from hundreds of thousands of travelers,” said Indianapolis Airport Authority Executive Director Mario Rodriguez. “They each reinforce—on an international level—the fact that Indianapolis is home to the best airport in North America and the United States, and that attracts some very positive outcomes, like more nonstop flights, additional airlines, conferences and conventions, businesses that want to relocate here and grow here, and federal and state grant funding. These are all economic drivers that ultimately create jobs, opportunity and prosperity for the people of this community.”

Condé Nast readers rated airports on a variety of topics including, food and beverage choices, retail options, Wi-Fi and ease of connections, among others.

The Condé Nast title of Best Airport in the United States is the latest in a line of top honors the Indy airport has received in recent months, including recognition by Travel + Leisure Magazine and J.D. Power.

The airport will be recognized in the November issue of Condé Nast Traveler magazine and a full list of winners is available at http://www.cntraveler.com/rca.