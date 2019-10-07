2 people injured in shooting on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Two people were shot Monday on the south side of Indianapolis.

Officers were called to the 7300 block of Orinoco Avenue, near Shelby Street and East Southport Road, at 4:20 p.m.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said two victims were transported to a nearby hospital in unknown condition. No further details were immediately released.

This story is developing. Anyone with information about this shooting can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477)

Google Map for coordinates 39.661217 by -86.134017.

