Report: T.Y. Hilton expected to play for Colts in Kansas City

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – T.Y. Hilton is likely to play Sunday night for the Colts’ showdown against the Chiefs in Kansas City, reports ESPN this morning.

Colts’ WR T.Y. Hilton, listed as questionable for Sunday night’s game vs. Chiefs due to a quad injury, is expected to play, per source. Chiefs’ WR Sammy Watkins, listed as questionable for Sunday night’s game vs. Colts due to a shoulder injury, is expected to play, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 6, 2019

Hilton is officially questionable after practicing in a limited role on Thursday and Friday this week. He missed last Sunday’s loss to the Raiders with a quad injury.

Since the Colts drafted Hilton in 2012, the franchise is 0-5 when he misses a game due to injury.