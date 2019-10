Westfield, IN — Come join us at The Grand Park Event Center (19000 Grand Park Blvd Westfield IN 46074) on October 19, 2019 from 10am to 5pm.

Our event is geared towards the entire family!

Ladies, we have hundreds of local business owners that will be sharing their products and services with you. Enjoy a day of pampering, fun, beauty, fashion, health and so much more.

Learn more: https://www.facebook.com/events/953681838150966/