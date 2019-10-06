Colts stun Chiefs 19-13 under Sunday night lights

Posted 11:38 pm, October 6, 2019, by

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 06: Running back Marlon Mack #25 of the Indianapolis Colts rushes down field against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium on October 6, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Colts held reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes’ high-flying offense in check as they upset the unbeaten Chiefs 19-13 on Sunday Night Football.

The Colts answered Kansas City’s field goal on the opening possession with a 70-yard, 11-play touchdown drive capped off by a Jacoby Brissett one-yard touchdown run.

Adam Vinatieri added four field goals including a 32-yarder at the end of the first half to give the Colts the lead for good.

The Colts’ defense delivered one its better efforts in years despite missing defensive leader Darius Leonard (concussion protocol) and starting safeties Malik Hooker (knee) and Clayton Geathers (concussion protocol).

Defensive end Justin Houston, returning to Kansas City after spending eight seasons with the Chiefs made a critical stop on fourth and one late in the game to help seal the win.

The Chiefs 13-point output snapped their 25-game streak of scoring 25 or more points.

The Colts now sit at 3-2 heading into their bye week.

