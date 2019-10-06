Coldest in over 3 months; Tracking possible late week warm-up

A chilly start to Saturday across central Indiana. Indianapolis dropped to 49, the coldest the capital city has experienced in over 3.5 months. Indianapolis reached 47 on June 14.

We are done with the cold mornings for a couple days. Overnight clouds will help keep temperatures in the middle/upper 50’s.

A few showers will also be possible overnight and especially Sunday morning. After a line of showers, with a few embedded thunderstorms, passes through central Indiana near sunrise, rain will become more scattered. A chance for scattered showers will continue in to the early afternoon, mainly south and southeast of Indianapolis.

Skies should start to brighten north of I-70 by mid-afternoon. I don’t think we go completely clear, but partly cloudy skies will be expected. Temperatures should be able to rebound to near 70.

Clouds depart late Monday evening and will allow temperatures to drop back to the 40’s. Tuesday afternoon looks fantastic with sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 60’s.

LATE WEEK COLD FRONT

Long range computer models suggest a strong cold front will pass through the Hoosier state sometime late week. A few computer models suggest the front passes Thursday. Another computer model holds the frontal passage until Friday night. The timing of the front will have significant impact on temperatures Friday afternoon. If the front is slower to pass, temperatures could rise in to the lower 80’s. If the front is quicker to pass, highs will be much lower than currently forecast. Stay tuned!