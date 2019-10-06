A little rain to start the work week followed by big ups and downs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thanks to a stubborn cloud cover today temperatures didn't move much. Indianapolis only reached 65° this afternoon. That makes this the coldest high temperature on October 6 in six years.

Scattered showers will continue, especially for the southeast half of Indiana through the overnight hours. Expect a few showers around for the morning commute and kids may need an umbrella/raincoat at the bus stop.

Rain will come to an end from northwest to southeast through the morning. Once the rain ends, skies should begin to quickly brighten before becoming mostly sunny by afternoon.

Temperatures should be able to recover to the upper 60°s and lower 70°s, even with a northwesterly wind.

UPS AND DOWNS AHEAD

As mentioned yesterday, a cold front is forecast to pass through central Indiana later this week. There continues to be questions as to the exact timing, but today computer models are much more in agreement (for now). As of now, it should pass sometime Friday night/Saturday morning.

Temperatures are going to surge ahead of the cold front on strong southerly winds. It is looking like there will be a veil of clouds over the state Friday, but temperatures look to climb in to the upper 70°s to lower 80°s.

Rain will arrive Friday night, with embedded thunderstorms a possibility, along and ahead of the cold front.

Winds will shift and temperatures will begin to drop once the front passes. At this very early stage, temperatures are forecast to be in the mid-70°s around midnight Saturday morning. The temperature could be in the low 50°s by sunrise. It doesn't look like temperatures will rebound much during the afternoon, meaning much of the day will be spent in the 50°s. By Sunday morning it could drop to the upper 30°s. Indianapolis has not been in the 30°s in nearly six months. Stay tuned!