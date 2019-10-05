× No. 12 Penn State derails Purdue, 35-7

Purdue managed just 104 yards of total offense while No. 12 Penn State racked up 460 yards on the Boilers as the Nittany Lions cruised to a 35-7 victory, Saturday afternoon in Happy Valley.

Severely limited by injuries to starting quarterback Elijah Sindelar and preseason All-American Rondale Moore among others, the Gold and Black sputtered mightily, converting just one of their 14 third down opportunities on offense. Running the ball was next to impossible, as Purdue finished with -19 yards on the ground on 28 carries.

The loss drops the Boilermakers to 1-4 on the season, and they’ve now lost three games in a row. They’ll return home to Ross-Ade Stadium next Saturday, October 12, to host Maryland at noon.