Massive marijuana grow found hidden behind shower wall

Italian police found a giant marijuana growing operation hidden behind a door in a shower wall.

They discovered 500 cannabis plants inside the 5,400 square foot greenhouse, according to Polizia di Stato, one of the national police forces of Italy.

The plants were growing under halogen lamps. Heats pumps and fans were operating on stolen power, authorities said.

Police arrested the homeowner for illegal production and possession of drugs. He was also arrested for possession of an illegal weapon and ammunition.