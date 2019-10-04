Victims identified after plane from Greenwood crashes in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. -- Three Indiana residents are still fighting for their lives after a deadly plane crash near an airport in Lansing, Michigan.

The plane left Indy South Greenwood Airport Thursday morning around 8 before crashing less than an hour later near Capital Region International Airport.

Three people died and three other people were critically injured in the crash. The Clinton County, Michigan Sheriff's Office identified those who have died in the crash as:

  • Neil Alan Sego, 46 of Trafalgar, Indiana
  • John Thomas Lowe, 51 of Greenwood, Indiana
  • Timothy Joe Clark, 67 of Franklin, Indiana

Those still in critical condition after the crash are:

  • Joel Stewart Beavins, 48 of Franklin Indiana
  • Aaron Levi Black, 42 of Frankton, Indiana
  • Zachariah Eugene Bennett, 27 of Plainfield, Indiana

The National Transportation Safety Board continues to investigate the crash.

