Tracking fall-like weather this Friday

Big changes in the weather pattern as we wrap up the work week! Good Friday morning! Temperatures this morning dropped into the upper 40s and lower 50s, which is nearly 20 degrees cooler than Thursday morning! It will certainly feel more “fall-like” today with seasonal temperatures staying with us through the afternoon.

High pressure over the upper Midwest will provide the state with mostly sunny skies today and dry weather as we head into the first part of the weekend. The wind is flowing out of the north in the wake of the cold front that passed over the area on Thursday. The change in wind direction will keep temperatures MUCH cooler compared to the record-breaking highs earlier this week. Highs should peak into the upper 60s this afternoon.

You should be in good shape heading to any high school football games around central Indiana this evening. Temperatures will gradually fall into the mid-60s around kick-off and closer to the 60° mark at the end of the game. Grab the longer sleeves because the mostly clear sky tonight will allow temperatures to quickly drop! Lows will drop into the mid to upper 40s.

Highs tomorrow afternoon will recover a bit and should climb into the lower 70s. It may be a dry start to the weekend, but another system will bring showers back to the state late Saturday night. Widely scattered rainfall will be possible on Sunday as well. The rain and additional cloud cover will keep temperatures in the 60s Sunday afternoon.