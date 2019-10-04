Sixth-grade student faces intimidation charge after claiming he brought gun to Columbus school

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A Bartholomew County sixth-grader faces an intimidation charge after claiming he’d brought a gun at school, police say.

According to the Columbus Police Department, two students overheard him talking about it on the school bus and told a teacher, who notified administrators at W.D. Richards Elementary School. School resource officers were then called.

The student remained on the bus as officers searched for a firearm. They didn’t find a gun.

The student faces a felony intimidation charge, police said.

The school released the following statement about the incident:

“[Thursday] morning, Richards students reported that a classmate made a statement claiming that they brought a gun to school. SROs were immediately contacted and the student was searched. There was no gun and the student has been taken into custody.”

