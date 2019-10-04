Purdue University police looking into recent tresspassing and theft on construction site

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police are looking for help identifying several people they say broke into a closed construction site and stole equipment to enter the university’s tunnel system.

The Purdue University Police Department said the investigation comes as workers at the Purdue STEM construction site have reported trespassing and damage to the site in mid-to-late September. This includes one case where a sledgehammer was used to break a lock off a secured temporary tunnel door.

“Trespassing on a construction site and unauthorized entry into the university’s underground utility tunnels is a serious safety hazard for those who are not properly trained or authorized to enter those areas,” Purdue police chief John Cox said. “Stealing equipment that is designed to keep workers safe on a construction site sets building efforts back, as the workers are unable to perform their duties.”

Among the items stolen include hard hats and personal safety harnesses used for above-ground work. Purdue Police ask that anyone with information about those involved in the trespassing and theft contact them at 765-494-8221 or the WeTip Anonymous Crime Hotline at 800-782-7463.