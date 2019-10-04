Body found in Bartholomew County corn field identified by coroner

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Bartholomew County Coroner has identified a man whose body was found in a corn field.

According to the coroner’s office, the body of Danny Ray Green, 39, of Columbus, was discovered by a farmer around 3:30 p.m. Thursday in a field near Indianapolis Road, north of Tellman Road.

An autopsy was performed Thursday morning at Columbus Regional Hospital, but findings including toxicology would not be available to investigators for around two weeks.

The coroner’s office said Green’s family has been notified.

