A cool weekend ahead with a chance for rain

A cold front moved across the state Friday and cooler air will be with us for the weekend. Expect highs in the 70s. We’ll have a dry Saturday. Another cold front will approach the state and bring scattered showers on Sunday. Rain will continue through early Monday and rainfall amounts will be light. Any rainfall we get will be appreciated. It has been dry across the state for the last month and drought conditions and burn bans are widespread over southern Indiana.

We have only had 12, dry weekends this year.

We’ll have great weather for big games this weekend.

You’ll need sunscreen for the IU game.

Highs will be in the 70s Saturday.

Rain will develop Saturday evening.

Scattered showers will continue Sunday morning.

Scattered showers are likely Sunday.

Less than a quarter inch of rain is likely this weekend.

Expect dry weather for the Colts game Sunday evening.