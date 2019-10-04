6 in hospital after Shelby County crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — A Friday crash in Shelby County sent six people to the hospital.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department responded to a six vehicle crash at East State Road 44 and County Road 325 East around 4 p.m.

At the time, police said the crash appeared to be a “chain reaction crash.”

According to police, a semi driving eastbound was not able to stop stop in time, and struck the vehicles that were stopped in traffic.

Police said they do not believe there were any life-threatening injuries, and said six people were taken to an area hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.

