1 arrested in Vice Unit raid at Indianapolis massage parlor

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A raid at a massage parlor on the north side of Indianapolis lead to an arrest on Friday, leaving a nearby business owner and a witness with questions.

IMPD’s Vice Unit confirmed a warrant was issued at Coral Spa on West 86th Street and one person was arrested.

Jerry Myers has worked at his barbershop for more than 40 years and has never seen undercover officers raiding a neighboring business.

“About 10 or 12 undercover cops come in there with guns and everything,” Myers said.

Myers wasn’t the only one with questions.

“Wasn’t sure what was happening but glad they were here. Something negative was going on and wasn’t really expecting it,” witness Lisa Suiter said.

Witnesses say the undercover team was at the massage parlor for more than 2 hours.

CBS4 learned Coral Spa obtained their business license in January of this year.

Suiter said Coral Spa opened for business in late spring.

“Couple of our stylists have gone down to ask pricing and what’s happening and haven’t gotten very far with what they do,” Suiter said.

“Never saw the girls that much. They were open from 9:30 in the morning until 9:30 at night we never saw them unless the electricity went out,” Myers said.

So far, police are not saying what prompted the search warrant or what charges the person arrested may face.