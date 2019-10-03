× Westfield firefighter accused of stealing over $100K from medical device company

WESTFIELD, Ind. – A Westfield firefighter is accused of stealing from a Noblesville company.

Police say the firefighter fraudulently billed a medical device company almost $128,000.

The firefighter is 50-year-old Steven Bauer. He’s charged with two counts each of theft and forgery.

Police say his girlfriend, Mishelle Hoke, was also involved in the crime. She faces the same charges.

She was the human resources director for the medical device company Ambu.

Prosecutors say Bauer would send job candidates to Ambu, and he got paid for referrals that never really happened.

They say his girlfriend Hoke falsified records and paid Bauer for those phony referrals.

The Westfield Fire Department is not involved in these accusations. They told us he is on leave.