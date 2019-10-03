× Small plane from Indianapolis crashes at Lansing airport; 3 killed, 3 critically injured

LANSING, Mich. – Three people are dead and three others are seriously injured after a small plane from Indianapolis crashed at an airport in Lansing, Michigan.

The crash occurred just before 9 a.m. at Capital Region International Airport.

WLNS tells us a small non-commercial airplane with six people was approaching the airport from the west when it crashed.

An airport spokesperson said the pilot was trying to land when the plane crashed.

The plane left Indianapolis this morning around 8 a.m.

The identities of those on board is unknown at this time.