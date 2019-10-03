North side shooting leaves 1 dead

Posted 4:04 am, October 3, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A person was shot to death on the north side of Indianapolis early Thursday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed that it’s investigating a shooting that occurred on the 6300 block of Ferguson Street.

The shooting happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

EMS personnel responded and transported the victim to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Unfortunately, the victim did not survive and was pronounced dead a short time later.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.