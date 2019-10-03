× North side shooting leaves 1 dead

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A person was shot to death on the north side of Indianapolis early Thursday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed that it’s investigating a shooting that occurred on the 6300 block of Ferguson Street.

The shooting happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

EMS personnel responded and transported the victim to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Unfortunately, the victim did not survive and was pronounced dead a short time later.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.