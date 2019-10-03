Listeria concerns prompt recall of chicken salad products sold in Indiana

Lipari Foods has issued a voluntary recall of chicken salad products.

The company says several types of its chicken salad products contain listeria monocytogenes, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

The recall includes Lipari Old Tyme Bulk Chicken Salad, Lipari Old Tyme Bulk Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad, Premo Chicken Salad Wedge Sandwiches, Fresh Grab Chicken Salad Wedge Sandwiches and Premo Signature Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad on Croissant.

The product was sold in Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) provided this information to help consumers identify the products:

Brand Product Lipari # Pack / Size Best By Date UPC Lipari Old Tyme Salad Chicken 272196 2 / 5 lbs. 10/2/2019 & 10/22/2019 081466701410 Lipari Old Tyme Salad Chicken Cranberry & Almonds 656742 2 / 5 lbs. 10/01/2019 & 10/15/2019 & 10/22/2019 081466703193 Premo Wedge Chicken Salad On Wheat 915530 4 / 5 oz. 09/19/2019 & 09/20/2019 & 09/21/2019 &

09/22/2019 & 09/26/2019 & 09/27/2019 & 09/28/2019 & 10/13/2019 & 10/16/2019 & 10/17/2019 & 10/18/2019 612510002032 Premo *U* Wedge Chicken Salad On Wheat 207715 1 / 5 oz. 09/22/2019 & 09/26/2019 & 10/16/2019 612510002032 Fresh Grab Wedge Chicken Salad On Wheat 253377 56 / 5 oz. 09/19/2019 & 09/21/2019 & 09/26/2019 &

10/17/2019 612510002032 Premo Signature Chicken Salad Cranberry Almond on

Croissant 915628 4 / 5 oz. 09/26/2019 & 09/29/2019 & 10/01/2019 &

10/3/2019 & 10/6/2019 612510090954

Lipari Foods began shipping this product on August 25, according to the FDA. Anyone who purchased these products should not consume them and instead return them to the store where they were purchased.

Anyone with further questions should call customer support at 800-729-3354. The line is open Monday-Friday from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EST.