Listeria concerns prompt recall of chicken salad products sold in Indiana

Lipari Foods has issued a voluntary recall of chicken salad products.
The company says several types of its chicken salad products contain listeria monocytogenes, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.
The recall includes Lipari Old Tyme Bulk Chicken Salad, Lipari Old Tyme Bulk Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad, Premo Chicken Salad Wedge Sandwiches, Fresh Grab Chicken Salad Wedge Sandwiches and Premo Signature Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad on Croissant.
The product was sold in Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia and Wisconsin.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) provided this information to help consumers identify the products:
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Lipari #
|
Pack / Size
|
Best By Date
|
UPC
|Lipari Old Tyme
|Salad Chicken
|272196
|2 / 5 lbs.
|10/2/2019 & 10/22/2019
|081466701410
|Lipari Old Tyme
|Salad Chicken Cranberry & Almonds
|656742
|2 / 5 lbs.
|10/01/2019 & 10/15/2019 & 10/22/2019
|081466703193
|Premo
|Wedge Chicken Salad On Wheat
|915530
|4 / 5 oz.
|09/19/2019 & 09/20/2019 & 09/21/2019 &
09/22/2019 & 09/26/2019 & 09/27/2019 & 09/28/2019 & 10/13/2019 & 10/16/2019 & 10/17/2019 & 10/18/2019
|612510002032
|Premo
|*U* Wedge Chicken Salad On Wheat
|207715
|1 / 5 oz.
|09/22/2019 & 09/26/2019 & 10/16/2019
|612510002032
|Fresh Grab
|Wedge Chicken Salad On Wheat
|253377
|56 / 5 oz.
|09/19/2019 & 09/21/2019 & 09/26/2019 &
10/17/2019
|612510002032
|Premo Signature
|Chicken Salad Cranberry Almond on
Croissant
|915628
|4 / 5 oz.
|09/26/2019 & 09/29/2019 & 10/01/2019 &
10/3/2019 & 10/6/2019
|612510090954
Lipari Foods began shipping this product on August 25, according to the FDA. Anyone who purchased these products should not consume them and instead return them to the store where they were purchased.
Anyone with further questions should call customer support at 800-729-3354. The line is open Monday-Friday from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EST.