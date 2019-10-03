IU Med School gets $36M grant for Alzheimer’s research

Posted 8:59 am, October 3, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The National Institutes of Health has awarded the Indiana University School of Medicine a $36 million grant over five years for a drug discovery center to speed up the development of promising treatments for Alzheimer’s disease.

IU says the center is a strategic partnership with the Purdue Institute for Drug Discovery. The National Institute on Aging says the center is only two multi-institution teams in the nation selected as part of a new federal program intended to “reinvigorate the Alzheimer’s disease drug development pipeline.”

IU says the center will initially focus on proteins related to the brain’s immune system that may contribute to Alzheimer’s disease. They will be culled from an extensive list of potential targets nominated by researchers at elite medical institutions across the U.S.

