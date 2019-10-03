Heat wave is OVER

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After three consecutive record-breaking days we are bracing for the big drop! A cold front is sliding through Central Indiana and is going to put an end to this heat. The difference will be substantial. Wednesday's high was 92° which broke a record but by Friday morning we'll have the chilliest temps we've had in Indianapolis since mid-June. Sweaters needed for kids as they head out the door Friday morning. (we're ready though, right?) Looking like an absolutely lovely Thursday. Highs will still be warm but not as hot as it has been. You can certainly enjoy dinner outside if you'd like (although it will be a bit breezy) and I think after dinner you can open up the windows for some fresh air for awhile. Great sleeping weather tonight! Dew points tell us how much moisture is in the air and right now they're still above that 60 muggy mark but after that front gets through we'll have a huge drop in that moisture level as drier, cooler air pours into Central Indiana. Here's the surface map Thursday morning which shows that low sliding just to our north. It brought substantial rain to Chicagoland overnight but only gives us a slight chance for any sprinkles today in Central Indiana. Rain totals are expected to stay minimal today; very much like they were on Wednesday. A brief sprinkle is possible but mainly we'll just have extra cloud cover this afternoon before the sky clears back out for tonight. There's the forecast for the chilly night ahead. That'll really make you want a sweater Friday morning! It's truly time to break out the fall clothes. The first weekend of October looks just as it should! Highs will be fabulously in the 60s and rain chances are minimal so much dry time is expected. Expect the leaves to really start changing over the next two weeks.