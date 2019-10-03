× From a Renaissance Faire to pet-friendly fall festivals, central Indiana offers several fun outdoor events this weekend

Indy Pet Parade & Fall Festival

Metazoa Brewing Company

Join Metazoa Brewing Company for the second annual Indy Pet Parade and Fall Festival this Saturday, October 5th. Attendees are invited bring their pup and get decked out in a festive costume to walk in the pet parade through Fletcher Place neighborhood at noon followed by a party at Metazoa Brewing Co. that will feature live music by local and indie bands, food trucks, local vendors & more! Attendees must be 21+ to enter.

7th Annual Pumpkin, Cider, and Fall Beer Festival

Opti-Park (Broad Ripple)

Union Jack Pub Broad Ripple is excited to present the 7th Annual Pumpkin, Cider & Fall Beer Fest this Saturday, October 5th, from 1:30-6pm at Opti-Park in Broad Ripple. This is the only event of its kind in all of Indiana with an exclusive focus on Pumpkin, Cider, and Fall beers from all over the U.S. More than 80 unique pumpkin, cider, and fall beers will be on deck for this year’s event, with unlimited pours of all beer and ciders during the festival. VIP entry will begin from 1:30pm – 2:30pm, with General Admission entry beginning at 2:30 pm and includes a tasting glass. The event will conclude at 6pm. Designated Drivers will have access to FREE water and soda all day. If it’s chilly, coffee will be available as well.

Mamma Mia!

Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre (Carmel)

This weekend marks the opening of Civic Theatre’s production of Mamma Mia! A large cast, non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers and –of course—plenty of ABBA hits combine to make Mamma Mia! a guaranteed smash hit that you won’t want to miss! The shows run Thursdays through Sundays up until October 19th.

Heartland Apple Festival

Beasley’s Orchard (Danville)

The 33rd Annual Heartland Apple Festival kicks off this weekend at Beasley’s Orchard in Danville. This weekend takes place the weekend of October 5-6 and October 12-13 and is a great opportunity to enjoy some fall fun and harvest family memories on the farm. There will be plenty of fun activities to enjoy like hayrides to the pumpkin patch, an 8-acre corn maze, apple cannons, a kid-friendly Barnyard Bonanza activity area, straw mountain, and more. There will also be lots of local craft and artisan vendors on hand, as well as beer and wine from Indy Beer Taps and Carousel Winery and non-profit food vendors like Hendricks County Pork Producers, biscuits and apple butter from Troop 302, ribeyes by St. Augustine and elephant ears supporting Project Homelessness. Attractions are priced individually, the $12 combo pass offers the best bang for your buck. Note: there is a $5 parking fee per vehicle during the Heartland Apple Festival. Plus, Beasley’s Orchard is pet friendly, so feel free to bring your pup!

2019 Indiana Renaissance Faire

Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Come All Ye Lords and Ladies! Experience the Golden Age of Queen Elizabeth I at the 15th Annual Indiana Renaissance Faire this Saturday and Sunday (October 5th and 6th) at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center. The event kicks off at 10am each day and will feature over 250 costumed characters, jousting by the Knights of Valour, period music, pirate music, roving comedy, juggling, acrobats, swordplay, knighting ceremonies, and over 70 artisans and merchants, many food vendors, and free kid’s games. Stay until the end of the day for their incredible “Front Gate Sing” which includes all of their musical entertainers! Guests 21 and older can enjoy craft beer, mead and entertainment in the tavern. Tickets are $12 for adults, $5 for youth and $40 for a family back.

