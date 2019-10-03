× Fetal remains found in home of former abortion doctor now being stored in Indiana

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – The remains of more than 2,200 fetuses are now being stored in Indiana.

Attorney General Curtis Hill said the 2,246 human fetuses found in the garage of a former abortion doctor were transferred from Will County, Illinois, to St. Joseph County, Indiana, Wednesday in an operation that took most of the day.

Hill’s office is investigating after the remains were discussed in possession of Dr. Ulrich Klopfer, who performed abortions at three clinics in Indiana. The remains were found with medical records attached.

Hill had previously said the remains would stay in Illinois until his office found a location where they could be “treated with dignity and respect.”

The remains were moved to a secure facility in St. Joseph County. Hill said the remains were taken there because Coroner Michael McGann knew of a location where they could be safely stored.

Hill commended law enforcement and health officials in Will County, Illinois, for their assistance in moving the remains, which are believed to be from abortions Klopfer performed between 2000 and 2002. Klopfer died Sept. 3. His widow and her sister were cleaning out the garage when they discovered the remains.

“We brought these back to Indiana because they’re Indiana babies who’ve been aborted and we think it’s appropriate for them to be here,” Hill told the media Thursday.

“We did receive the remains last night at around 8:30 p.m. at a secured location in St. Joseph County,” McGann said during Thursday’s news conference.

Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-2nd District, called the discovery disturbing.

“I think is one of the most heinous, disgusting events that I have ever seen,” she said. “I’m glad the federal government is there to lend assistance if needed.”

Hill said this is uncharted territory for the state. Indiana’s fetal remains law was passed in 2016 but faced a legal challenge. The Supreme Court upheld the law in a ruling earlier this year.

“We’re in the process of developing a framework for where this will go next,” Hill said. “We want to get this right. We want to get it right under for the law. We want to get it right for the families that are involved in this process.”

For those concerned about whether the fetal remains are part of their history, contact questions@atg.in.gov or call 317-234-6663.