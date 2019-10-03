Family of man killed in Broad Ripple shooting pleads for answers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The man shot and killed Thursday morning in Broad Ripple has been identified as Alfred Hayes.

Police say they responded to Connor's Pub around 3 a.m. and found Hayes dead. Family members say Hayes worked security at a few different bars in Broad Ripple.

One of those places was The Casba.

"We all trying to wrap our heads around how could somebody takes somebody’s life that would never hurt anything," sister Tinishelle Mills said.

Police haven't released many details about the shooting.

"We’ve gotten so many stories that we don’t know what the truth really is," sister Tanika Townsel said.

Police haven’t arrested anyone so far and his family says his death doesn’t make any sense. They say Hayes would never harm anyone.

"He don’t want to see no one hurt so he tried to do his best to keep anyone from being hurt male or female. Him doing what he loved cost him his life," dad Allen Matthews said.

"My brother was not a person of violence. My brother was the one that kept us grounded," said Mills.

Hayes was a father to three children. His family says they’re just trying to remain positive.

"He was Mr. Awesome and that’s all we can say. He was Mr. Awesome,” said Townsel.

Al's family members are pleading for the person responsible to turn themselves in.

"Whoever did this have a heart. He got kids that love him. He has family that loves him. Turn yourself in. Give us peace on that because he didn’t deserve this he didn’t," Mills said.

"He put a big dent in our family but our family is strong. We will still grow. We will miss our son but he will live with us forever," Matthews said.

If you have any information on the case call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).