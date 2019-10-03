× Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 32, ‘Chief Concerns for Sunday Night,’ now available

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — After a frustrating loss to the Oakland Raiders, the Colts face the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs–and their unworldly quarterback Patrick Mahomes–on the road for Sunday Night Football.

In this episode of the Blue Zone Podcast, FOX59/CBS4’s Dave Griffiths and Mike Chappell look ahead as the already struggling (and shorthanded) Colts defense faces its toughest test of the season. With producer Joe Hopkins out this week, Matt Adams handles production duties.

Also: injury updates on Darius Leonard and T.Y. Hilton, a look at the team’s depleted secondary, Eric Ebron’s struggles, Vontaze Burfict’s suspension, and more.

