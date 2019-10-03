Clinton County man charged after standoff with police

Posted 7:01 pm, October 3, 2019, by

Larry Abbott

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Kirklin man was arrested Monday and faces multiple charges after allegedly shooting at several people.

Clinton County police said deputies responded to a report of shots fired at a residence on Scotland Road.

When police arrived, deputies learned that a woman and a three-year-old toddler had fled the residence on foot.

According to police, a man inside the residence was firing a rifle out of the back of the residence towards the woman and child, as well as other people on the property.

Police said there was a brief standoff, after which the man surrendered peacefully and was placed into custody.

Deputies identified the shooter as Larry Abbott, 44, of Kirklin.

After the standoff, the Clinton County combined SWAT team cleared the residence for investigators to process the scene.

According to police, the property was searched and officers found several other firearms, property damage from shots fired and a non-life threatening injury to a male at the scene.

The woman and toddler, who had taken cover in a field behind the residence, were retrieved by officers.

Abbott faces multiple charges, including two counts of aggravated battery with risk of death.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.