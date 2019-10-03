× Clinton County man charged after standoff with police

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Kirklin man was arrested Monday and faces multiple charges after allegedly shooting at several people.

Clinton County police said deputies responded to a report of shots fired at a residence on Scotland Road.

When police arrived, deputies learned that a woman and a three-year-old toddler had fled the residence on foot.

According to police, a man inside the residence was firing a rifle out of the back of the residence towards the woman and child, as well as other people on the property.

Police said there was a brief standoff, after which the man surrendered peacefully and was placed into custody.

Deputies identified the shooter as Larry Abbott, 44, of Kirklin.

After the standoff, the Clinton County combined SWAT team cleared the residence for investigators to process the scene.

According to police, the property was searched and officers found several other firearms, property damage from shots fired and a non-life threatening injury to a male at the scene.

The woman and toddler, who had taken cover in a field behind the residence, were retrieved by officers.

Abbott faces multiple charges, including two counts of aggravated battery with risk of death.