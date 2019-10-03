× Central Indiana’s late season heatwave finally breaks

Our late-season, record-setting streak of extreme heat is over. After three days of hot , sunny weather, a cold front brought clouds and few widely-scattered sprinkles for Thursday. Cooler air moved into the state and high temperatures were ten degrees cooler than they were earlier in the week.

The cold front will move across the state overnight and temperatures will fall in the 50s by Friday morning. Behind the front the rain highs will and dip into the 60s on Friday. We’ll stay cool this weekend with highs near 70. We’ll have a dry Saturday and a chance for rain on Sunday. Any rainfall we will will be appreciated. Dry conditions and burn bans are widespread over southern Indiana.

Lows will cool into the 50s overnight.

Expect highs near 70 on Friday.

A huge temperature drop is coming our way.

Cooler air will be with us through the weekend.

Drought is spreading across southern Indiana.

Burn bans continue for southern Indiana.

Showers will move into the state Sunday morning.

Rain will continue Sunday afternoon.

Rain will taper off Sunday night.