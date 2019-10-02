× Police arrest Whitley County man on child pornography charges

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. — The Indiana State Police (ISP) arrested a Whitley County man on child pornography charges Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, a tip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which prompted a joint investigation by ISP and the Indiana Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICACTF).

The tip led to ISP, the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department and the Fort Wayne Police Department serving a search warrant at the residence of a suspect.

Derek Eugene Gaff, 38, was arrested and taken to the Whitley County Jail where he was booked on felony charges of possessing child pornography and child exploitation.

Anyone having any information related to crimes against children are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or visit the NCMEC website at missingkids.com and find the link to make a CYBERTIPLINE report.