Indianapolis Zoo asks public to help name dolphin calf

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Zoo needs your help choosing a name for its newest addition, a male Atlantic bottlenose dolphin.

The dolphin was born on August 27. He is the second calf for 18-year-old dolphin Kalei.

He currently weighs 66 pounds, which is nearly double what he weighed at birth.

Zookeepers pre-selected three names and the option that receives the most votes will become the calf’s name.

The choices, along with their meaning, are: August, for the month of the baby’s birth; Leo, which symbolizes grandeur and courage; and Maui, a demigod from Polynesian mythology.

Voting will take place exclusively on the Indianapolis Zoo’s Facebook page. You have until noon on Wednesday, October 9 to cast your ballot.

The chosen name will be announced Thursday, October 10.

Facebook users can vote once per day. Additionally, one fan will receive an Indianapolis Zoo prize pack, including four zoo admission passes and a dolphin plush.