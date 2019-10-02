Indianapolis set a record high for the third day in a row

Posted 3:55 pm, October 2, 2019, by , Updated at 04:56PM, October 2, 2019

Our unseasonably hot weather continues. The record high for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday was 89 degrees. We set new record highs on all three days: with a high temperature of 92 degrees each day. The warmest October high temperature on record for Indianapolis was 91 degrees on October 8, 2007. With a high of 92 degrees on Tuesday we set a new all-time October record high Tuesday. We also tied that record Wednesday.

Scattered showers will develop  ahead of a cold front Wednesday evening and continue through Thursday. Behind the front the rain will end and we will eventually cool down. Highs will be near 80 degrees on Thursday and dip into the 60s on Friday. We’ll stay cool this weekend with highs near 70. We’ll have a dry Saturday and a chance for rain on Sunday.

We tied the new all-time monthly high temperature record Tuesday.

We have had 25, 90-degree days this year.

We’ll have a few t-storms developing overnight.

Highs will be in the 80s Thursday afternoon.

Rain will continue through Thursday morning.

Cooler air will move into the state later this week.

We lose over an hour of daylight by the end of October.

