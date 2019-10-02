× Indianapolis may use eminent domain to take control of former GM stamping plant site

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The City of Indianapolis is considering using eminent domain to take ownership of the site of the former General Motors stamping plant.

The Ambrose Property Group currently owns the site, but recently scrapped a $1.38 billion mixed-use development called “Waterside” for the site on the western edge of downtown Indianapolis.

Part of the property was recently acquired by the Indianapolis Zoo as they plan expansion.

The corporate counsel for the City of Indianapolis sent a letter to Ambrose Wednesday.

“If Ambrose would prefer to avoid the delay and expense of a court process, we would welcome the opportunity to begin negotiating acquisition of the property immediately…If not, we will pursue the eminent domain process to its conclusion,” the letter said in part.

The full letter from the City can be seen below.