Heat continues Wednesday but cooler air on the horizon

Here we go with another hot day! We've broken records the last two days and we could do it again for Wednesday. The record was 89° set back in 1953. It's certainly possible we break this record today as we sit in that hot and humid air mass. We'll be back in the 80s by lunchtime. The average high this time of year is actually only 71 and many of us are actually already at or above that early this morning. Starting off the day at our average HIGH temperatures and climbing into the upper 80s and some low 90s. We'll get a good deal of a breeze with gusts up to 20mph. MUCH cooler and drier air is off to our northwest! Dew points are in the 30s in the Dakotas and some parts of Missouri have air temperatures in the 20s. We've got a cold front draped across Kansas and Missouri this morning and that front is going to play a huge part in our weather this week. That front is pushing the heat out and allowing cooler, drier air to pour into Central Indiana. The front will also bring us a small rain chance but forecast totals are minimal. We have a spotty rain chance Wednesday evening but very few of us will actually get much. Another spotty rain chance pushes through as the cold front passes on Thursday afternoon. The cumulative rain will amount to less than a quarter inch of rain so little impacts are expected to be minimal. Definitely will feel like fall by the end of the week with chilly morning lows as low as the upper 40s and afternoon highs just in the 60s. Friday will be the chilliest day we've had since June 13th.