Ghoulish surprise draws the attention of home buyers

(CNN) — A real estate agent in Michigan used the character Ghostface from the movie “Scream” to attract more buyers, and it worked.

They say there is no such thing as bad publicity. That seems to be the thinking behind a Halloween-season real estate listing in Michigan.

The listing features Ghostface from the movie “Scream” haunting the available property.

The idea was hatched by the listing agent, who told local media he did it to generate more views. The plan worked.

The Lansing, Mich. property listing had thousands of views in a matter of days. The four-bedroom property is listed for $105,000.

Even if you are not interested in the property, take a look at the listing… it is a Scream.