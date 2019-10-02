Father wants answers after his son was beaten in Kokomo alley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police found a severely beaten man left in an alley. Now more than 48 hours after the incident, the injured man is still in the hospital, and police are still looking for who’s responsible.

“It’s been pretty overwhelming,” said Dave Rhodes, the victim’s father.

Early Sunday morning, around 3:40, Kokomo police were called out to an alley off East Markland. Officers found 38-year-old Jeremiah Martin unconscious and unresponsive.

“His jaw is broken in two places. He has multiple facial fractures. His eye socket is broken. (He) lost some teeth. They also found a deep gash in his arm,” said Rhodes.

Police are investigating this as an aggravated battery case

“Someone hurt him really bad and left him lying there and walked away. They’re doing whatever they’re doing right now and he’s fighting for what he’s fighting for,” said Rhodes.

Rhodes says Jeremiah still can’t talk. He knows his son could be the best and perhaps the only witness.

“I’ve had a million questions go through my mind, and it always comes back to why? How do you do something like this?” said Rhodes.

There are signs posted on fences and buildings all up and down the alley, warning about surveillance cameras. Police are asking people in the area to check the footage on their security systems.

“We’ll find you. Somebody is going to find you,” said Rhodes.

This father is focused on catching whoever did this, but more importantly, he's focused on his son getting stronger.

“He’ll get better. It’s going to be a long road. We need to find who did this. Anybody who knows anything please help, said Rhodes.

Detectives are actively working on a few leads. If you know anything that could help with this case, call Kokomo Police at 765-456-7017.