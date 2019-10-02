× Crashes close I-65 in both directions south of Columbus

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – I-65 is closed south of Columbus due to a pair of crashes.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, all southbound lanes of the interstate were shut down near State Road 58. Northbound I-65 was closed near State Road 11.

The southbound crash involved an overturned SUV.

The northbound accident involved an RV that crashed into the median and caught fire, according to Indiana State Police. ISP said all northbound lanes were closed and all occupants got out of the vehicle.

Thick, black smoke was spotted on INDOT cameras at the crash scene.