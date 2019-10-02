Carmel city councilors look to ban electric scooters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMEL, Ind. — The city known for having over 125 roundabouts is now trying to ban some modes of transportation.

Tonight, Carmel city councilors will consider a ban on skateboards and electric scooters in Midtown, the Arts & Design district, city-owned parking garages and in the city's parks.

This proposal would expand on an ordinance that already prohibits scooters and skateboards in Carmel's City Center.

In the past, city councilors say skateboarders have been known to go down ramps in parking garages, putting residents and drivers at risk.

“We do have skateboarders who are enjoying using the ramps in our parking garages. That’s an unsafe situation not only for our skateboarders, but also our drivers,” said Carmel City-Council President Jeff Worrell.

Violators could be charged up to $100 for the first and second violations and up to $500 for any subsequent violations.

The proposal will be discussed during a subcommittee meeting tonight before it will go back to the full council for a vote.