4 people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brownsburg

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Four people were injured — one critically — in a multi-vehicle crash in Brownsburg, according to the Brownsburg Fire Department.

At 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, responders were called to State Road 267 and County Road 1000 North in reference to a crash.

Officials say three vehicles were involved, two of which sustained substantial damage.

Deputies with the Hendricks County Sherriff’s Department investigated the crash.

BFD described the area that the crash occurred as a “known dangerous intersection, to which we are often called for serious collisions.”