Trump, RNC raise $125 million in 3rd quarter

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee will report raising $125 million over the past three months.

The Associated Press has learned that the pro-Trump effort has raised more than $308 million in 2019 and has more than $156 million in the bank.

It marks a presidential fundraising record as Trump’s team aims to devote $1 billion to his reelection.

Former President Barack Obama and the DNC raised just over $70 million in the third quarter of 2011.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale says, “President Trump has built a juggernaut of a campaign, raising record amounts of money at a record pace.”

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel credited Democratic attacks on Trump for motivating supporters to donate in record numbers.