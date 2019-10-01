The warmest October day in Indianapolis history

Our unseasonably hot weather continues. The warmest October high temperature on record for Indianapolis was 91 degrees on October 8, 2007. With a high of 92 degrees on Tuesday we set a new all-time October record high Tuesday.  The record high for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday was 89 degrees. We set new record highs on both days, 92 Monday and 92 Tuesday. We’ll have one more day of record heat on Wednesday with the high again near 90 degrees.

Scattered thunderstorms will develop  ahead of a cold front Wednesday evening and continue through Thursday. Behind the front the rain will end and we will eventually cool down. Highs will be near 80 degrees on Thursday and dip into the 60s Friday through Sunday.

We set a new all-time monthly high temperature record Tuesday.

 

We have had 25, 90-degree days this year.

Highs will be in the 90s Wednesday afternoon.

T-storms will develop Wednesday evening.

Rain will continue through Thursday morning.

Cooler air will move into the state later this week.

Rain is likely Sunday.

Rain will continue through Monday.

