Take advantage of another month of free rides on IndyGo Red Line

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Good news for IndyGo’s Red Line riders.

Officials say free rides will continue for at least the next month.

In a statement, Indy Go said:

“The decision is being made for two reasons. First, several Red Line riders have experienced issues with service during the first month of operations. Second, it recently became clear that new ticketing machines for the Red Line would not be fully operational by an agreed-upon deadline.”

IndyGo officials say vending machines were still unable to accept cash and the fare system interface is behind schedule.

In the meantime, officials are open to rider feedback and are continuing to make changes. They have also added extra buses and drivers on weekend nights.

“On some weekends we’ve seen an upward of 10,000 trips, so we’re recognizing that Saturday, Sunday and even Friday night service is a different rider behavior than we’ve seen in the past,” explained IndyGo Spokeswoman Lauren Day.

Officials expect the new ticketing services to be operational by November 10.