Oppressive heat continues; tracking cold front

We broke a record on the last day of September and we should break another record for the first day of October! Highs will soar into the 90s today with heat index values maxing out at 95. This will be an oppressive heat so look before you lock and take lots of breaks if you are working outdoors. We'll stay rain free for our Tuesday as slight high pressure stays in control. The dew point tells us how much moisture is in the air and we are very much above that 60 muggy mark and we're expecting the humid feeling to stay with us until the passage of a cold front on Thursday. There's that all important cold front off to the west right now. Until that front gets to us, it'll stay hot and humid. The front is expected to slide through on Thursday with our temperatures transitioning that day. After that passage, temps and humidity levels will be much more comfortable and closer to where we'd expect to be this time of the year. The heat stays oppressive through mid-week but look at that fabulous, fall-like drop off by Friday! Prepare yourself... Friday AM will be rather chilly. Here's a look at your 7 day forecast. You can certainly see where that cold front slides through, bringing rain chances and a transition in temperatures on Thursday. Very fall like this weekend with a chance for rain Saturday night into Sunday morning.