New research shows sleeping less than 7 hours each night impacts overall health

Posted 5:41 am, October 1, 2019, by

New research shows sleeping less than seven hours a night can impact your overall health.

A study from the Journal of Lipid Research studied men in their 20s who got only 5 hours of sleep for 4 nights followed by one 10-hour night of recovery sleep.

The research showed those sleep patterns shift the way bodies metabolize fat.

Instead of evaporating the fat, it is clogged and stored in the arteries.

Sleep deprivation over a period of time has been linked to several serious health conditions including hypertension, obesity, diabetes, and a suppressed immune system.

