Marion County sheriff believes not prosecuting certain marijuana cases will ease jail crowding

The sheriff said it is costly to house inmates, and the taxpayers pay the price.

"About five days turnover, so the fact that they are arrested and processed through, we have to have them see medical, we have them moved through the system, so five days doesn't seem a lot until we start turning over the number of people," Forestal said.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal said people picked up for less than an ounce of marijuana already do not stay in jail for long, and they are often out on bond before going to court.

"Between the two [jails] about 68 dollars a day for housing for that," Forestal said. "So, if you accumulate that times 365 times 2,400, you're talking a lot of money."

Acting Prosecutor Ryan Mears formally declared his office will not prosecute marijuana possession cases for less than an ounce of pot.

"This does not impact public safety, and that’s why we feel comfortable walking away," Mears said during a news conference on Monday.

Mears said up to 81% of simple possession cases are dismissed anyway.

"One of the first benefits that we think is out there is we really want law enforcement to prioritize violent crime," Mears said. "That’s where their energy, their effort and their focus should be, and the continued prosecution of possession of marijuana takes away from that mission."

Indianapolis Police Chief Bryan Roach issued this statement:

"The women and men of the IMPD remain focused on removing violent offenders from our neighborhoods and addressing the root causes of crime in our community. Discussions with our law enforcement partners will continue following today's announcement to ensure we are doing all we can to build trust with our neighbors and make Indianapolis a safer city."