Man who confessed to 2014 murder at Danville police headquarters sentenced to 37 years

MARSHALL, Ill. – An Indiana resident who confessed to a cold case murder in Illinois learned his punishment Monday.

Connor Scott pleaded guilty in the 2014 murder of 20-year-old Kaylyn Whitaker. He was sentenced to 37 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Whitaker, who was from Terre Haute, was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head on Halloween night in 2014. Scott was her boyfriend at the time of her death, which happened at Scott’s home in Martinsville, Ill. Her death appeared to be a suicide but was later ruled a homicide.

The case remained unsolved for more than four years. In February 2019, Scott walked into police headquarters in Danville, Indiana, and confessed. He’d been living in Hendricks County for about six months before the confession.

Scott was convicted of first-degree murder and will be required to serve the entirety of his 37-year sentence, followed by three years of parole. He had been set to go on trial next month before negotiating a plea deal.