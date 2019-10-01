Man dies after getting hit by semi on I-465

Posted 5:26 am, October 1, 2019, by , Updated at 05:34AM, October 1, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A young man died after getting hit by a semi on I-465. The crash happened around 1 a.m. near the Keystone exit on Indy’s northeast side.

Indiana State Police investigators tell us they believe the victim exited a vehicle that was in motion because that is how the 911 call came in.

Our crew at the scene saw a semi with a lot of damage to the front end.

We still don’t know how the victim ended up outside of a moving car and if anyone else or drugs or alcohol were involved.

State police say the victim is 19 or 20-years-old. His family was notified, and they are planning to release more information later this morning.

